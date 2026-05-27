King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $116.83 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,915 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $116,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 15,535 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,115 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. M3 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 621.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.1%

PH opened at $867.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $915.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $915.86. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $646.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. Parker-Hannifin's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,147.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,020.80.

View Our Latest Report on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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