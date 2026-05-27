King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $132.54 Million Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,662 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.18% of Transdigm Group worth $132,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.2%

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,228.61 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,284.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

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About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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