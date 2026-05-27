King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $169.15 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,259 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Stryker worth $169,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $11,917,396,000 after buying an additional 133,892 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stryker by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after buying an additional 741,542 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,366,107 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $831,616,000 after acquiring an additional 62,817 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 104.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $887,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,918 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $689,404,000 after acquiring an additional 80,536 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $313.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The company has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $324.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This trade represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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