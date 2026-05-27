King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $193.70 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,348 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Union Pacific worth $193,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:UNP opened at $271.54 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $276.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $254.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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