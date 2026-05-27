King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,668 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Amgen worth $168,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. TrustBank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 886 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 55,293 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $335.94 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $343.92 and its 200 day moving average is $345.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.83 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $355.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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