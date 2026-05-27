King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 26,959 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,148 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.51% of FTAI Aviation worth $102,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,341 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 16,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,736,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $253.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $323.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $247.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,260 shares of company stock valued at $61,534,703. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FTAI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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