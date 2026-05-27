King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 10,334 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,344 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 10,334 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $83,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital cut shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $248.82 on Wednesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.34 and a 200 day moving average of $159.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.70%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm reportedly won a deal to supply custom AI chips/ASICs for ByteDance’s data centers, signaling a meaningful expansion into AI infrastructure and creating a new revenue opportunity. Reuters: Qualcomm strikes AI chip deal with TikTok owner ByteDance, Bloomberg News reports

Qualcomm reportedly won a deal to supply custom AI chips/ASICs for ByteDance’s data centers, signaling a meaningful expansion into AI infrastructure and creating a new revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor and AI stocks rallied, helping lift Qualcomm alongside peers as investors rotated back into technology names. Why Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Is Up Today

Broader semiconductor and AI stocks rallied, helping lift Qualcomm alongside peers as investors rotated back into technology names. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s expanded Stellantis partnership adds another growth driver by increasing Snapdragon Digital Chassis adoption in connected and AI-enabled vehicles. Can Qualcomm's Expanded Stellantis Tie-Up Boost Its Shares?

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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