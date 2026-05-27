King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 26,210 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 26,210 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 0.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.43% of Roper Technologies worth $206,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $320.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $576.55. The company's 50 day moving average price is $347.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is 22.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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