King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 6,420 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies makes up 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.15% of Teledyne Technologies worth $276,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,463,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,284 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 105.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 843.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7,237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 309,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $181,385,000 after purchasing an additional 305,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $693.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $628.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $631.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $593.52. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $483.02 and a twelve month high of $693.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Teledyne Technologies's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.07 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teledyne Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teledyne Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Teledyne Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here