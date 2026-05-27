King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 7,381 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,968 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,381 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.28% of Rockwell Automation worth $123,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total value of $1,818,727.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,563.98. The trade was a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total value of $1,133,039.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,591.76. This represents a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 26,178 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $456.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.44 and a 12 month high of $463.48. The business's 50-day moving average is $403.10 and its 200 day moving average is $400.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rockwell Automation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $449.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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