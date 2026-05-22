Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Takes $1.09 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. CocaCola accounts for about 0.3% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,166,429.50. This trade represents a 71.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 786,726 shares of company stock valued at $62,547,977. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.80.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $349.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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