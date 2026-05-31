Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 57,391 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 1,451.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,345 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC's holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 20.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts: Sign Up

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of DINO stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $74.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.HF Sinclair's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at $824,937.75. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,031,794.81. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $908,281 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HF Sinclair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HF Sinclair wasn't on the list.

While HF Sinclair currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here