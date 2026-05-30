Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,891 Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,891 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Steven Madden as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,919 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,170.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 568,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,492 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 115,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company's stock.

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Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.88.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $653.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.64 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,095.20. This trade represents a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Williams Trading set a $48.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steven Madden

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report).

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