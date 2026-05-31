Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,424 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Timken at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Timken by 734.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,286,250 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Timken by 124.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,358,154 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $102,106,000 after acquiring an additional 753,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Timken by 34.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,167 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,256,000 after acquiring an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Timken by 107.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 727,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $54,714,000 after acquiring an additional 377,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Timken by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 573,069 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,212,000 after acquiring an additional 272,135 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Timken News

Here are the key news stories impacting Timken this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Timken, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly forecasts, signaling improved expectations for the company’s profitability. Timken stock page

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Timken, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly forecasts, signaling improved expectations for the company’s profitability. Positive Sentiment: The stock recently hit a 52-week high after management outlined growth targets, margin expansion plans, and acquisition-driven portfolio expansion at Investor Day, which appears to be fueling the bullish move. Timken Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving Its Performance?

The stock recently hit a 52-week high after management outlined growth targets, margin expansion plans, and acquisition-driven portfolio expansion at Investor Day, which appears to be fueling the bullish move. Neutral Sentiment: Director Richard G. Kyle disclosed a sale of 8,448 shares at an average price of $127.35. While insider selling can sometimes weigh on sentiment, the transaction was relatively modest versus his remaining stake and does not necessarily indicate a change in outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Insider Activity at Timken

In other news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,747,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,845,323.44. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 37,181 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $4,362,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 206,455 shares in the company, valued at $24,225,429.70. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 60,629 shares of company stock worth $7,186,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Timken from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Timken from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Get Our Latest Report on TKR

Timken Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Timken stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. Timken Company has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average price is $109.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Timken's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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