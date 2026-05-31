Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the software company's stock after selling 18,983 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TrustBank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $259.21 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $244.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $338.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Adobe shares rise as investors position ahead of next earnings and lean into a valuation rebound

Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Adobe Acrobat Studio review: Acrobat becomes an AI workspace

Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Positive Sentiment: Adobe Analytics was named a “Champion” in Info-Tech Research Group’s 2026 Digital Analytics Data Quadrant, reinforcing the strength of Adobe’s analytics and customer-experience products. Top Digital Analytics Platforms Named 2026 Champions in Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant Report

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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