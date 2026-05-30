Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 276.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC's holdings in InterDigital were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 37.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 85.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 12.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total transaction of $469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 72,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,271.70. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total value of $2,089,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,808.69. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $2,927,310. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IDCC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $252.09 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.88 and a 52 week high of $412.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.17 and a 200-day moving average of $332.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.50.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The company had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. InterDigital's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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