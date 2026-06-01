Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AECOM $ACM

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,582 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AECOM by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,321 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $95,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AECOM by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,432 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $3,427,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 103.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,826 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $64,038,000 after acquiring an additional 250,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $1,492,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Up 0.4%

ACM stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. AECOM has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $135.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Further Reading

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