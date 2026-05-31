Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,770 Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,770 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,696,856 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $274,344,000 after buying an additional 346,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,004 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $883,716,000 after buying an additional 1,963,460 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 186,957 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $30,218,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 682 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company's stock.

Get Ares Management alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business's 50-day moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average is $136.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 22.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ares Management's payout ratio is presently 251.16%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ares Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ares Management wasn't on the list.

While Ares Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here