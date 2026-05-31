Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,007 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 68,425 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $9,579,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,382,158 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $5,155,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,938,286 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $4,443,357,000 after acquiring an additional 149,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,692,203 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,012,347,000 after acquiring an additional 302,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,293,058 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,831,454,000 after acquiring an additional 760,579 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $98.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS

Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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