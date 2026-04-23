Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 19,554 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,679 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.2% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $45,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,843,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,792,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $827,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% in the third quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $741,457,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $655.11 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $452.88 and a one year high of $655.33. The company's 50 day moving average price is $603.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $611.68.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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