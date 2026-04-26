Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $600,000 Investment in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,452 shares of the company's stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 12.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company's stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 7.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,529 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.96.

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TeraWulf Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 3.69.

Insider Activity at TeraWulf

In related news, CFO Patrick Fleury sold 26,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $426,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Bucella purchased 1,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 280,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,211,982.08. This trade represents a 0.60% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,094 shares of company stock worth $200,392 and have sold 737,500 shares worth $11,897,750. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TeraWulf Profile

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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