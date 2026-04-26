Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,211 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,225.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $884.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $958.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $984.88.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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