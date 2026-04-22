Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 23,829 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,393 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $321.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.74%.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here