Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,521 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,509 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IBM opened at $256.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $220.72 and a one year high of $324.90. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $247.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.International Business Machines's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.81.

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International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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