Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $913,157,000 after buying an additional 1,974,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,336,155,000 after buying an additional 1,179,244 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,090,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 927.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 827,547 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $251,483,000 after buying an additional 927,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 766.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $269,134,000 after buying an additional 783,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Erste Group Bank raised McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.34.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total transaction of $8,764,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,066. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,052,200. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,657 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is launching a refreshed value menu with $3 and sub-$3 items intended to drive traffic and frequency; Wall Street commentary (UBS/MarketWatch) says the move reinforces McDonald’s value advantage and could boost transactions. Read More.

McDonald’s is launching a refreshed value menu with $3 and sub-$3 items intended to drive traffic and frequency; Wall Street commentary (UBS/MarketWatch) says the move reinforces McDonald’s value advantage and could boost transactions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets detail what’s on the expanded value lineup, which should support low-end traffic and share gains if it converts light spenders. Read More.

Multiple outlets detail what’s on the expanded value lineup, which should support low-end traffic and share gains if it converts light spenders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: KeyBanc trimmed its price target to $345 but kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in the long-term thesis while acknowledging 2026 volatility. Read More.

KeyBanc trimmed its price target to $345 but kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in the long-term thesis while acknowledging 2026 volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains around a “Hold/Average” stance heading into earnings; investors will watch same-store-sales, margin commentary and promotion cadence. Read More.

Analyst consensus remains around a “Hold/Average” stance heading into earnings; investors will watch same-store-sales, margin commentary and promotion cadence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings guides and previews are circulating—expect single-digit EPS growth forecasts and heavy analyst focus on promotions vs. margin trade-offs. Read More.

Pre-earnings guides and previews are circulating—expect single-digit EPS growth forecasts and heavy analyst focus on promotions vs. margin trade-offs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp and other outlets have lowered short-term expectations for MCD, flagging a more volatile 2026 outlook that pressures the stock. Read More.

KeyCorp and other outlets have lowered short-term expectations for MCD, flagging a more volatile 2026 outlook that pressures the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed sales and same-store sales forecasts amid signs of softer March demand, warning Q1 profit may come in slightly below estimates—creates downside risk to guidance and consensus. Read More.

Jefferies trimmed sales and same-store sales forecasts amid signs of softer March demand, warning Q1 profit may come in slightly below estimates—creates downside risk to guidance and consensus. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage (Barron's, Yahoo) highlights the risk of diminishing returns from heavy promotions: value can drive traffic but may compress margins if sustained. Read More.

Coverage (Barron's, Yahoo) highlights the risk of diminishing returns from heavy promotions: value can drive traffic but may compress margins if sustained. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro warnings (Goldman Sachs) about near-term consumer weakness add to caution that promotions may be necessary but costly. Read More.

McDonald's Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $301.55 on Wednesday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $283.47 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $214.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.95.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The company's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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