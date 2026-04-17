Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,232 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,072 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.56% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $17,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 17,845 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $772,331.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $523,082.08. The trade was a 59.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 6,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $309,321.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,280,146.42. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,812. Company insiders own 53.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KNSA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $202.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business's revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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