Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC is Boston Partners' 6th Largest Position

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Free Report) TSE: K by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,068,658 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 7,051,687 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold accounts for approximately 1.2% of Boston Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boston Partners owned 3.17% of Kinross Gold worth $1,118,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the mining company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.1% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the mining company's stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,233 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of KGC opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. Kinross Gold Corporation has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 35.99%.Kinross Gold's revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Kinross Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Kinross Gold from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.81.

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Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

See Also

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