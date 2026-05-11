Free Trial
→ Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer) (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Kite Realty Group Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, ending with 962,606 shares worth about $23.1 million.
  • The REIT reported Q1 earnings of $0.06 per share, missing estimates by one cent, while revenue of $200.7 million slightly topped expectations.
  • Kite Realty declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 4.4%; analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kite Realty Group Trust.

UBS Group AG grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 962,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 261,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.44% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $23,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 129,314 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,476 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,577 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company's stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.37 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kite Realty Group Trust's dividend payout ratio is 87.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust Right Now?

Before you consider Kite Realty Group Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kite Realty Group Trust wasn't on the list.

While Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines