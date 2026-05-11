Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 962,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 261,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.44% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $23,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 129,314 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,476 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,577 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company's stock.

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Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.37 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kite Realty Group Trust's dividend payout ratio is 87.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

Further Reading

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