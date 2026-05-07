K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 40,186 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,970 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 40,186 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Intel were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.3% during the third quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 120,000 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.64.

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Intel Stock Up 4.5%

INTC stock opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $567.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business's 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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