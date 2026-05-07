K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 5,200 Ferrari N.V. $RACE

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Ferrari by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 104 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $335.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari N.V. has a 1-year low of $312.51 and a 1-year high of $519.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.35.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $3.615 per share. This is an increase from Ferrari's previous annual dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 119.0%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RACE. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ferrari from $555.00 to $483.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $420.00 price target on Ferrari in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrari from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $469.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RACE

Key Ferrari News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Further Reading

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