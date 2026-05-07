K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,527 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Shopify were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Shopify from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Shopify from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $181.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

More Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat on top-line and GMV: Shopify reported revenue up ~34% to $3.17B, GMV topped $100B and AI-driven traffic/orders grew sharply — evidence demand and engagement remain strong. Read More.

Q1 results beat on top-line and GMV: Shopify reported revenue up ~34% to $3.17B, GMV topped $100B and AI-driven traffic/orders grew sharply — evidence demand and engagement remain strong. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major analyst support remains: RBC reaffirmed an Outperform stance with a $170 price target, showing some desks still view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Read More.

Major analyst support remains: RBC reaffirmed an Outperform stance with a $170 price target, showing some desks still view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst target adjustments — several firms trimmed targets but kept buy/outperform ratings (Canaccord to $145, BMO to $145, Wells Fargo to $144, DA Davidson to $140) — signals optimism remains but expectations for near-term growth/profitability were dialed back. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Mixed analyst target adjustments — several firms trimmed targets but kept buy/outperform ratings (Canaccord to $145, BMO to $145, Wells Fargo to $144, DA Davidson to $140) — signals optimism remains but expectations for near-term growth/profitability were dialed back. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some firms still very bullish (Citigroup set a new $156 PT; Needham reaffirmed $180), so street views are diverging — this keeps volatility likely as investors weigh growth vs. margin risks. Read More.

Some firms still very bullish (Citigroup set a new $156 PT; Needham reaffirmed $180), so street views are diverging — this keeps volatility likely as investors weigh growth vs. margin risks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and profitability worries drove the selloff: despite beats, Shopify’s outlook (Q2 revenue/operating income commentary) and higher AI-related costs signaled slower forward growth and margin pressure, prompting a sharp drop in shares. Read More.

Guidance and profitability worries drove the selloff: despite beats, Shopify’s outlook (Q2 revenue/operating income commentary) and higher AI-related costs signaled slower forward growth and margin pressure, prompting a sharp drop in shares. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market narrative: analysts and media highlight a “mixed” quarter — strong topline but a sizeable loss/miss on operating profit and a lukewarm forecast — which undercut investor confidence and amplified the decline. Read More.

Shopify Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $105.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of 104.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.14 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average of $141.28.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 10.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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