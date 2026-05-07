K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT - Free Report) by 1,323.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Mattel worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 9.4% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,662,760 shares of the company's stock worth $751,674,000 after buying an additional 3,839,176 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,044,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Mattel by 4,633.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,581,292 shares of the company's stock worth $26,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,153,851 shares of the company's stock worth $80,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,158,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,450 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mattel Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $862.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.38 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 9.27%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Mattel from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mattel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mattel from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.22.

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Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

Further Reading

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