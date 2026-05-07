K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $1.27 Million in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $942,039,000 after buying an additional 644,664 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $74,942,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,841,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,613,000 after purchasing an additional 435,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,379,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,683,185,000 after purchasing an additional 361,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $51,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $3,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 211,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,714,240.36. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,464,104.60. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 34,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,150 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $166.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $199.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is currently 42.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.11.

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Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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