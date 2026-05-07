K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $1.41 Million in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,237 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualcomm Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $192.61 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $137.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $203.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $3,635,753 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $172.40.

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Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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