K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $6.25 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $6,249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,794,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,432 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,081 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $231,388,000 after buying an additional 1,119,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,724,265 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $561,678,000 after acquiring an additional 993,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $667,109,000 after acquiring an additional 761,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,487 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $106,281,000 after acquiring an additional 652,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $112.08.

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Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

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United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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