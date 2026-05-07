K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 23,000 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 460.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in XPO were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in XPO by 79.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,595,056 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $454,020,000 after buying an additional 1,589,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,267,881 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $810,249,000 after buying an additional 1,036,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of XPO by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,860,803 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,403,973,000 after buying an additional 735,450 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,150,052 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $397,820,000 after acquiring an additional 452,891 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 694,714 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $89,806,000 after acquiring an additional 319,093 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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XPO Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of XPO stock opened at $212.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.21 and a 200-day moving average of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.87. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.58 and a 52-week high of $231.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of XPO from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of XPO from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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