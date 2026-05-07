K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Position in Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,881 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,799 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 174,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,499 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viper Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.43.

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Viper Energy Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.42. Viper Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.82 million. Viper Energy had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Viper Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -475.00%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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