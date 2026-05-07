K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 10,000 RH $RH

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.05% of RH at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RH. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in RH by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in RH by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in RH by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RH by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: RH hosted a branded event in Milan that received media coverage—positive for RH’s lifestyle/brand positioning and European visibility; this kind of high-profile marketing can drive traffic, wholesale/design partnerships and longer‑term demand recovery. RH brings the party to Milan

RH hosted a branded event in Milan that received media coverage—positive for RH’s lifestyle/brand positioning and European visibility; this kind of high-profile marketing can drive traffic, wholesale/design partnerships and longer‑term demand recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights recent sharp price moves (a prior drop flagged by Zacks). That increases short‑term volatility and means today's bounce may be driven by repositioning/short covering rather than new fundamentals. RH (RH) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market

Market commentary highlights recent sharp price moves (a prior drop flagged by Zacks). That increases short‑term volatility and means today's bounce may be driven by repositioning/short covering rather than new fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/valuation context: RH is trading below both its 50‑day ($138.06) and 200‑day ($168.00) moving averages with a P/E ~20.9 and a market cap ≈ $2.48B—these metrics can attract value/contrarian buyers but also signal recovery needed to regain prior highs.

Technical/valuation context: RH is trading below both its 50‑day ($138.06) and 200‑day ($168.00) moving averages with a P/E ~20.9 and a market cap ≈ $2.48B—these metrics can attract value/contrarian buyers but also signal recovery needed to regain prior highs. Negative Sentiment: Recent Q1 results remain a headwind: RH reported $1.53 EPS vs. $2.21 expected and revenue of $842.6M vs. $873.5M expected; net margin was low and ROE negative—these fundamentals explain investor wariness and mean any rally could be fragile until sales/profitability visibly improve. RH stock page

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,517,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,370,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set a "strong sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RH from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of RH from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $176.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Stock Up 6.7%

NYSE:RH opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89. RH has a 1-year low of $106.30 and a 1-year high of $257.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.68). RH had a negative return on equity of 567.82% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $842.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $873.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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