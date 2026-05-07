K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 11,800 Boyd Group Services Inc. $BGSI

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Group Services Inc. (NYSE:BGSI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGSI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,264,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,216,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,769,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,843,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 2.9%

BGSI opened at $118.24 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $183.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $138.42.

Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $793.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Boyd Group Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BGSI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a "sell (d+)" rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $200.00 to $157.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc is a North American operator of collision repair centers that provides vehicle repair, paint and refinishing, and auto glass replacement services. Its locations perform mechanical and cosmetic collision repairs, parts sourcing, and related warranty work, serving retail customers as well as business clients such as insurers and fleet operators. The company’s operations typically include estimating, repair planning, paint and body work, and post-repair quality assurance and customer service.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Boyd Group Services operates across both Canada and the United States through a network of company-owned collision repair facilities under various local and regional brand names.

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