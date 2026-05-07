K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Reduces Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company's stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,985,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,529,193.48. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 490,092 shares of company stock worth $88,329,475 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE opened at $285.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.85. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $302.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5,706.56 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $177.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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