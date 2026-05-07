K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 10,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. $PI

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Impinj were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,784,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,259,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Impinj by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Impinj by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Impinj from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore set a $144.00 price objective on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Impinj

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $155.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average of $146.20. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.53 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

Further Reading

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