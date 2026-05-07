K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 4,000 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.63.

Read Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation

More FTAI Aviation News

Here are the key news stories impacting FTAI Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company Q1 update showed higher revenue year‑over‑year, net income of roughly $134M and Adjusted EBITDA of about $326M — metrics investors view as evidence of stronger profitability and cash generation. QuiverQuant Q1 recap

Company Q1 update showed higher revenue year‑over‑year, net income of roughly $134M and Adjusted EBITDA of about $326M — metrics investors view as evidence of stronger profitability and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.45/share (record May 13, paid May 26), raising visible shareholder returns and supporting yield‑sensitive demand. MarketBeat dividend note

Board declared a higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.45/share (record May 13, paid May 26), raising visible shareholder returns and supporting yield‑sensitive demand. Positive Sentiment: FTAI amended and extended its revolving credit facility, boosting commitments to ~ $2.025B and improving pricing — reduces borrowing cost and increases liquidity to fund leasing and MRO activities. QuiverQuant credit facility

FTAI amended and extended its revolving credit facility, boosting commitments to ~ $2.025B and improving pricing — reduces borrowing cost and increases liquidity to fund leasing and MRO activities. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated focus on Aerospace Products (MRE), leasing and power initiatives at a Barclays conference — commentary likely helped keep recent results top‑of‑mind for investors. QuiverQuant conference remarks

Management reiterated focus on Aerospace Products (MRE), leasing and power initiatives at a Barclays conference — commentary likely helped keep recent results top‑of‑mind for investors. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts maintain buy/overweight stances and higher price targets (median targets in the low‑to‑mid $300s), which supports investor confidence and upward momentum. MarketBeat analyst roundup

Several analysts maintain buy/overweight stances and higher price targets (median targets in the low‑to‑mid $300s), which supports investor confidence and upward momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional and hedge‑fund activity is mixed: some large additions (e.g., Capital World Investors) alongside notable reductions from others — high institutional ownership (~89%) increases liquidity but can amplify flows in both directions. QuiverQuant institutional moves

Institutional and hedge‑fund activity is mixed: some large additions (e.g., Capital World Investors) alongside notable reductions from others — high institutional ownership (~89%) increases liquidity but can amplify flows in both directions. Negative Sentiment: Director Martin Tuchman sold large blocks of stock in early May (aggregate sales reported at 254,260 shares across filings, roughly tens of millions of dollars), which may introduce short‑term selling pressure or signal liquidity needs despite offsetting insider buys by other executives. InsiderTrades Tuchman sale

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $286.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $323.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.65.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. FTAI Aviation's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,289,056.88. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,260 shares of company stock valued at $61,534,703. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

See Also

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