K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 8,453 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 8,453 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Tesla were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Tesla by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 8.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 26.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $398.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.62 and a 200-day moving average of $418.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.00 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.83, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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