K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,949 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 19,820 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.28 and a 200 day moving average of $189.70. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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