KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,869 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,646 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $266,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at $129,242,432.13. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $250.02 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $248.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Day will run June 23-26 and is being moved earlier than usual, giving investors a near-term catalyst for higher e-commerce sales and Prime sign-ups. The company also said Alexa AI will help power shopping, which could boost engagement. Article Title

Amazon’s Prime Day will run June 23-26 and is being moved earlier than usual, giving investors a near-term catalyst for higher e-commerce sales and Prime sign-ups. The company also said Alexa AI will help power shopping, which could boost engagement. Positive Sentiment: Amazon overtook Walmart to become the largest U.S. company by revenue in 2025, highlighting strong top-line growth and reinforcing the company’s scale advantage. Article Title

Amazon overtook Walmart to become the largest U.S. company by revenue in 2025, highlighting strong top-line growth and reinforcing the company’s scale advantage. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to AWS, advertising, subscriptions, and AI as long-term growth drivers, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and price targets well above current levels. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to AWS, advertising, subscriptions, and AI as long-term growth drivers, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and price targets well above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon announced AI-generated product images in its shopping app and launched Prime in South Africa, both of which are strategic moves but not immediate stock catalysts. Article Title Article Title

Amazon announced AI-generated product images in its shopping app and launched Prime in South Africa, both of which are strategic moves but not immediate stock catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Amazon shares are being weighed by broad tech-sector selling, with the Nasdaq falling and big tech under pressure across the market. Article Title

Amazon shares are being weighed by broad tech-sector selling, with the Nasdaq falling and big tech under pressure across the market. Negative Sentiment: CEO Douglas Herrington sold 1,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, and Amazon insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, which can weigh on sentiment. Article Title

CEO Douglas Herrington sold 1,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, and Amazon insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, which can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: New headlines on Ring facial-recognition lawsuits and possible EU cloud procurement restrictions add regulatory and privacy overhangs for AWS and connected devices. Article Title Article Title

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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