KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 132,300 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,927 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 132,300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $28,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,242.2% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,730.8% in the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 1,580,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $44,249,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 690,028 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,784. This represents a 69.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $16,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 244,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,683,163.95. This trade represents a 71.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,206,827 shares of company stock valued at $230,674,025. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Huber Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Argus cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.30.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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