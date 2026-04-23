KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 8,160 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,460 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $29,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,198.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,642,578 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $932,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $6,684,217,000 after acquiring an additional 376,904 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,944 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $677,412,000 after acquiring an additional 330,213 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,289 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $476,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2,541.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 96,053 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $68,931,000 after acquiring an additional 99,988 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.01, for a total transaction of $1,070,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,740,135.88. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 157 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $76,930.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $567,910. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,855 shares of company stock worth $7,109,828. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.4%

AXON stock opened at $403.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 265.23, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $339.01 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.53.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Axon Enterprise from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $702.00 to $682.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $925.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $749.63.

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Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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