KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 8,900 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,360 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Corning were worth $35,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 10.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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More Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on GLW to $186, signaling stronger analyst conviction and supporting near‑term upside. Read More.

Bank of America raised its price target on GLW to $186, signaling stronger analyst conviction and supporting near‑term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Yahoo highlight GLW as a winner from increased fiber densification, cloud buildouts and accelerated 5G rollouts — demand drivers that boost Corning’s communications components franchise. Read More.

Zacks and Yahoo highlight GLW as a winner from increased fiber densification, cloud buildouts and accelerated 5G rollouts — demand drivers that boost Corning’s communications components franchise. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts (Zacks) rank GLW among technology names likely to beat Q1 earnings, reinforcing expectations for an upcoming beat and supporting momentum. Read More.

Analysts (Zacks) rank GLW among technology names likely to beat Q1 earnings, reinforcing expectations for an upcoming beat and supporting momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Additional Zacks coverage notes Wall Street expects earnings growth for the next report and positions GLW as a long‑term growth stock, which can attract growth‑oriented flows. Read More.

Additional Zacks coverage notes Wall Street expects earnings growth for the next report and positions GLW as a long‑term growth stock, which can attract growth‑oriented flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary points to sustained institutional buying and long‑term inflows into GLW, supporting price strength amid the broader AI/optics trade. Read More.

Market commentary points to sustained institutional buying and long‑term inflows into GLW, supporting price strength amid the broader AI/optics trade. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corning showcased advanced optics for semiconductor manufacturing at an industry symposium, which helps reframe its role in semiconductor supply chains and could expand addressable markets over time. Read More.

Corning showcased advanced optics for semiconductor manufacturing at an industry symposium, which helps reframe its role in semiconductor supply chains and could expand addressable markets over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market commentary notes a short pause after a strong rally — a measured pullback near prior support — suggesting consolidation rather than a reversal; watch volume and next support levels. Read More.

Corning Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $168.56 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average is $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $176.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm's revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Corning's payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $641,611.50. The trade was a 75.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corning from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

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