KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 17,240 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,918 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $36,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 825 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $332.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $431.00 to $409.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $378.30.

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Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $326.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $432.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company's 50 day moving average price is $308.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is 27.39%.

Elevance Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and company raised full‑year outlook: Elevance reported Q1 EPS of $12.58 and revenue of $49.49B, topping consensus and saying results reflected improving claims trends; management raised its full‑year adjusted EPS guidance. Elevance Q1 Results & Guidance

Q1 results beat and company raised full‑year outlook: Elevance reported Q1 EPS of $12.58 and revenue of $49.49B, topping consensus and saying results reflected improving claims trends; management raised its full‑year adjusted EPS guidance. Positive Sentiment: Beat driven by investment income: Net investment income jumped ~29.7%, which materially lifted EPS and helped offset weaker membership and higher medical costs in the quarter. Zacks: ELV Beats on Net Investment Income

Beat driven by investment income: Net investment income jumped ~29.7%, which materially lifted EPS and helped offset weaker membership and higher medical costs in the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained/increased visibility: Elevance declared a quarterly dividend of $1.72 per share (record June 10), supporting income investors and signaling cash‑flow confidence.

Dividend maintained/increased visibility: Elevance declared a quarterly dividend of $1.72 per share (record June 10), supporting income investors and signaling cash‑flow confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and detail resources available: Management commentary and the full Q1 call transcript provide detail on claims trends, membership dynamics and cost controls for deeper due diligence. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call and detail resources available: Management commentary and the full Q1 call transcript provide detail on claims trends, membership dynamics and cost controls for deeper due diligence. Negative Sentiment: Underlying operational headwinds: Management noted membership declines and elevated medical costs; those trends limit margin upside and create execution risk even as investment income buoyed EPS. Key Metrics Analysis

Underlying operational headwinds: Management noted membership declines and elevated medical costs; those trends limit margin upside and create execution risk even as investment income buoyed EPS. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation/investigation announced: Kirby McInerney LLP opened an investigation into potential securities law violations involving the company or senior management — a governance/legal overhang that can pressure the stock. Investor Alert: Investigation

Shareholder litigation/investigation announced: Kirby McInerney LLP opened an investigation into potential securities law violations involving the company or senior management — a governance/legal overhang that can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Guidance vs. Street expectations: Although the company said it raised guidance, its updated FY EPS range remains well below some analyst consensus figures, leaving room for disappointment and analyst revisions.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

See Also

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