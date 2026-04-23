KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.08% of Sysco worth $26,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Sysco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 412,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,647 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sysco

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,913,165. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sysco's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Sysco's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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